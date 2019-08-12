Maplelane Capital Holding in Darden Restaurants (DRI) Has Cut as Share Value Rose; Cqs Cayman LP Increases Holding in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS)

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $122.43. About 1.51 million shares traded or 11.53% up from the average. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Back FY18 Sales Growth View of 13%; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105

Cqs Cayman Lp increased its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solns S (ASPS) by 40.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp bought 55,802 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% . The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, up from 139,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Altisource Portfolio Solns S for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 44,752 shares traded. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) has declined 37.76% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPS News: 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO-AMENDMENT EXTENDS SERVICES TERM LOI THROUGH JUNE 15 WHICH PERIOD TO BE AUTOMATICALLY EXTENDED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA – PLANS TO ISSUE A NEW $414 MLN TERM LOAN B DUE MARCH 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Altisource: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 18/04/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $197.4 MLN VS $240.5 MLN; 12/03/2018 – LAUNCH: ALTISOURCE $414M TLB FOR REFINANCE; MEETING MARCH 14; 21/03/2018 – Altisource Portfolio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Altisource Ptfl Sol SA 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.03 million for 22.51 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 63,892 shares to 290,001 shares, valued at $77.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TSM) by 1.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL).

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp by 345,471 shares to 737,305 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Priceline Grp Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25.00M shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

