Maplelane Capital Holding In Apple (Put) (AAPL) Was Increased; Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Holding in Shaw Communications (SJR) as Market Value Declined

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (SJR) by 2530.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc bought 109,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 114,030 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33M, up from 4,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 724,762 shares traded or 79.70% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss/Shr C$0.33; 14/05/2018 – CRG: $57M SALE OF BUILD-TO-SUIT FOR SHAW INDUSTRIES IN SAVANNAH; 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 27/03/2018 – Advertising for a good cause: Shaw’s donation enables veterans; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS – REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/03/2018 – THOR MINING : WON’T PROCEED W/ WESTERN SHAW AT THIS TIME; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications; 10/05/2018 – ULTRA PETROLEUM – GARLAND SHAW, CFO, AND GARRETT SMITH, GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL NOT BE RELOCATING TO COLORADO; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of The Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.88 million, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43 million shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 31/05/2018 – Messaging app Telegram claims Apple has blocked updates; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 12/04/2018 – VirnetX: Jury Finds Apple Willfully Infringed on Patents; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 28/05/2018 – BNN: Head of Apple’s Canadian division Brent Johnston leaves company; 27/03/2018 – This $527 smartphone is Xiaomi’s answer to Apple’s iPhone X. via @cnbctech; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 585,818 shares to 729,182 shares, valued at $22.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 38,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 670,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).