Maplelane Capital Has Upped Iridium Communications (Put) (IRDM) Stake By $4.29 Million; VARONIS SYSTEMS Has 1.01 Sentiment

VARONIS SYSTEMS INC (VRNS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 79 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 78 decreased and sold their positions in VARONIS SYSTEMS INC. The funds in our database now own: 24.40 million shares, up from 23.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding VARONIS SYSTEMS INC in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 49 Increased: 50 New Position: 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold IRDM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 91.05 million shares or 0.29% less from 91.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Management holds 1.63% or 39,500 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Alphamark Advsr Ltd invested in 0% or 250 shares. Northern has 0.02% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). 420 were reported by Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc. Group Inc One Trading LP holds 17,326 shares. D E Shaw & Communications reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 33,514 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated reported 10.11 million shares. Moreover, Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) for 114,765 shares. Td Asset Inc has invested 0% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). The Montana-based Da Davidson & Communications has invested 0.01% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM). Jpmorgan Chase And owns 58,166 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldg Ltd Liability Com invested 0.16% in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $44,880 activity. Smith S. Scott sold $67,270 worth of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) on Monday, February 4. Rush Parker William bought $90,780 worth of stock or 4,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Iridium Communications had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Sell” rating. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Northland Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (Put) (NYSE:BUD) stake by 146,000 shares to 154,000 valued at $12.93M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) stake by 235,000 shares and now owns 765,000 shares. Teradyne Inc (Put) (NYSE:TER) was reduced too.

The stock increased 3.14% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $71.56. About 1.90 million shares traded or 494.72% up from the average. Varonis Systems, Inc. (VRNS) has declined 0.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500.

North Run Capital Lp holds 7.32% of its portfolio in Varonis Systems, Inc. for 192,500 shares. S Squared Technology Llc owns 55,086 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Herald Investment Management Ltd has 1.86% invested in the company for 122,800 shares. The Connecticut-based P.A.W. Capital Corp has invested 1.48% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 578,455 shares.

Varonis Systems, Inc. provides software solutions that protect data from insider threats and cyberattacks. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The company, through its software platform, allows organizations to analyze, secure, manage, and migrate volumes of unstructured data. It currently has negative earnings. It specializes in file and email systems that store spreadsheets, word processing documents, presentations, audio and video files, emails, and text.