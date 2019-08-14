Maplelane Capital Has Trimmed Its Electronic Arts (Call) (EA) Holding as Valuation Declined; Tsmc (TSM) Holder Flow Traders Us Has Trimmed Position as Valuation Declined

Flow Traders Us Llc decreased its stake in Tsmc (TSM) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flow Traders Us Llc sold 101,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 339,495 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.91M, down from 441,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flow Traders Us Llc who had been investing in Tsmc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 6.85M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 29/05/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts TSMC; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (EA) by 55.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 355,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 280,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.46M, down from 635,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $88.25. About 2.77 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – Enjoy Year-Round Seasonal Fun with The Sims 4™ Seasons, Available on June 22; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 50,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Capital Mngmt reported 6,200 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 217,423 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt holds 0.08% or 1.21M shares. Arrow holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 55 shares. Gmt Capital Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 23,320 shares. Zeke Advisors Lc holds 0.04% or 4,271 shares in its portfolio. 277,675 are owned by British Columbia Investment Mgmt. Dubuque Bancshares And Tru accumulated 154 shares or 0% of the stock. 86,895 were reported by Davidson Inv Advisors. 2,216 are held by Finemark State Bank Tru. Cleararc Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,268 shares. Aurora Invest Counsel invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Mirae Asset Global Investments invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). M&T Bankshares Corp reported 19,961 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tcw Grp holds 174,053 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Flow Traders Us Llc, which manages about $1.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe Etf (IEUR) by 751,387 shares to 776,071 shares, valued at $35.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Tcw Opportunistic by 14,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Robotics & Artificial.