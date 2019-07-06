Maplelane Capital Has Trimmed Electronic Arts (Call) (EA) Holding by $35.86 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Walmart (WMT) Holder Zacks Investment Management Lowered Position as Stock Value Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (EA) by 55.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 355,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 280,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.46M, down from 635,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $93.6. About 11.79M shares traded or 195.49% up from the average. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.55; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Electronic Arts Inc. To ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – An EA spokesperson confirms to CNBC that the changes to the game are permanent and there will be no paid micro-transactions for loot boxes going forward; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 7,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 793,067 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.35 million, down from 800,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $111.98. About 3.53M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 18.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 29/03/2018 – MinZengWSJ: Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 14/03/2018 – WALMART IS SAID CLOSE TO FINALIZING FLIPKART DEAL:BUS. STANDARD; 17/04/2018 – Walmart to roll out redesigned website next month; 17/05/2018 – Rita Trichur: SCOOP: Walmart reaches deal to sell Canadian banking operations /via @globeandmail; 06/05/2018 – Times of India: Walmart plans $2-3 billion push for Flipkart; 15/03/2018 – Walmart sued by former exec alleging unlawful conduct in e-commerce business pinned against Amazon; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 07/05/2018 – WALMART WMT.N LIKELY TO ANNOUNCE FLIPKART DEAL BEFORE END OF THIS WEEK; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- WALMART AND BUYOUT FIRMS IN TALKS OVER SOLUTIONS TO BRAZIL TAX ISSUES; 09/05/2018 – Walmart buys 77% of Flipkart as war with Amazon heats up in India

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 6.20% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.29 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.45B for 23.14 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45B and $4.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 4,887 shares to 103,905 shares, valued at $18.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (ZMLP) by 41,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,119 shares, and has risen its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 505,000 shares to 720,000 shares, valued at $256.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 453,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cronos Group Inc (Put).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $2.65 million activity. Shares for $306,330 were sold by Schatz Jacob J. on Monday, February 11. $1.23M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) was sold by Bruzzo Chris on Monday, February 11. Miele Laura had sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 300.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.07 per share. After $1.21 actual earnings per share reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.57% negative EPS growth.