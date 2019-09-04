Maplelane Capital Has Raised Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake; As Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Stock Rose, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Cut Its Holding by $5.09 Million

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 127,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.86 million, down from 1.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $47.34. About 47,986 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 18/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Electronics North America Corporation- Ingenia 1.5T CX, Models 781261 & 781262 Product Usage: Indicated for use as; 15/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING: APPROVES APPOINTMENT OF BLOK TO SPVY BRD; 05/03/2018 Philips introduces next generation of IntelliSpace Cardiovascular informatics platform at HIMSS 2018; 06/03/2018 – Northwell Health improves patient care and satisfaction with Philips integrated patient monitoring solutions; 03/05/2018 – PHILIPS AGM OF HOLDERS APPROVES PROPOSALS MADE TO HOLDERS; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Videocon may exit Philips, Electrolux pact – Economic Times; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 03/04/2018 – KONINKLIJKE BOSKALIS WESTMINSTER NV BOSN.AS – BOSKALIS’ SHARE IS APPROXIMATELY EUR 400 MLN; 24/03/2018 – FDA: ConMed Corporation- MINI INFANT < 3KG, RADIOTRANSLUCENT ELECTRODE, Philips Plug Style Connector, REF/Catalog Number; 23/04/2018 - ADRs End Slightly Lower; BHP Billiton, Fresenius and Royal Philips Trade Actively

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 114.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 278,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 521,313 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.56M, up from 242,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $154.39. About 423,473 shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce.com: The Force Is With Them — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 16/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft – sources (Reuters) -; 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO INVEST $2.2B IN FRENCH OVER FIVE YEARS; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Salesforce.com And Debt ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 12,000 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $7.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (Put) (NYSE:TER) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA).

