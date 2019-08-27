Maplelane Capital Has Raised Its Salesforce Com (Call) (CRM) Stake; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Decreased Its Moody’s (MCO) Holding

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM) stake by 69.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc acquired 167,500 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 410,000 shares with $64.93M value, up from 242,500 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc (Call) now has $133.98B valuation. The stock decreased 1.52% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $152.77. About 4.22M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 22/03/2018 – NYDJ Taps Salesforce to Boost Personalization Features; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – CORRECT: CRM TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens Its Doors, Zuckerberg Testifies: Photos; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased Moody’s Corporation (MCO) stake by 60.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,465 shares as Moody’s Corporation (MCO)’s stock rose 10.54%. The Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc holds 1,630 shares with $295,000 value, down from 4,095 last quarter. Moody’s Corporation now has $40.32B valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $213.12. About 303,506 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wildhorse Cfr To B2 Positive, Affirms Caa1 Notes Rating; 25/05/2018 – ITALY’S Baa2 RATING MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s warns of ‘particularly large’ wave of junk bond defaults ahead; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews Amendment For Rib Floater Trust Receipts, Series 2017-FR/RI-013; 14/05/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Most Rated Chinese Corporates Have Low Exposure To U.S.-China Trade Dispute; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aa3 On Lee County, Nc’s $30.1 Limited Obligation Bonds 2018; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Baa3 Rating On Aero Nashville, Llc Project (TN); 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Highland Hospital’s (NY) A2; Stable Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook To Negative From Stable On Vivat N.V.’s Subsidiaries; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades San Francisco’s (CA) Gos To Aaa And Assigns Aaa To 2018a And 2018b Gos; Lease-backed Obligations Upgraded To Aa1 And Aa2; Outlook Is Stable

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased Alphabet Inc Class A stake by 2,028 shares to 20,388 valued at $23.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 17,090 shares and now owns 293,455 shares. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.11% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Moreover, Da Davidson And has 0.26% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Ltd Company invested in 0.09% or 8,628 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 13 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Company Il holds 0.01% or 1,596 shares in its portfolio. Axa holds 0.03% or 44,037 shares. Regent Ltd, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,157 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Company holds 0.05% or 5,497 shares. Argyle Cap Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 149,706 were accumulated by Chevy Chase Trust. Fiduciary holds 0.04% or 8,235 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 895,699 were accumulated by Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Among 8 analysts covering Moody`s (NYSE:MCO), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 13% are positive. Moody`s has $24000 highest and $15000 lowest target. $202.38’s average target is -5.04% below currents $213.12 stock price. Moody`s had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, June 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, July 10. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Neutral” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, April 5. UBS maintained Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $21500 target. The stock of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 25.

Among 28 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $184.04’s average target is 20.47% above currents $152.77 stock price. Salesforce.com had 48 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 23 by RBC Capital Markets. Nomura maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $184 target. The rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 5. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, August 23. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, August 23. Wells Fargo maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:UBNT) stake by 110,000 shares to 535,000 valued at $80.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (NYSE:EXR) stake by 50,000 shares and now owns 250,000 shares. Redfin Corp (Put) was reduced too.