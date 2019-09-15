Maplelane Capital Has Raised Its Las Vegas Sands (Call) (LVS) Stake by $79.65 Million as Stock Price Declined; Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Position Has Raised by Kennedy Capital Management Inc

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (VLY) by 40.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 169,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 589,614 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36M, up from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Valley National Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 1.91M shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 03/05/2018 – JETPAY CORP SAYS ON APRIL 30, UNIT ENTERED INTO SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH VALLEY NATIONAL BANK – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 26/04/2018 – VALLEY NATIONAL 1Q EPS 12C; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 30/04/2018 – Valley National Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 7-8; 09/04/2018 – Heritage Commerce Corp Announces The Completion Of Its Merger With Tri-Valley Bank; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 14/03/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK PURSUES EXPANSION IN CANADA; 29/05/2018 – SILICON VALLEY BANK GETS BAFIN LICENSE IN GERMANY; 28/03/2018 – Middletown Valley Bank, Inc. Increases Dividend By 50%

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (LVS) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 1.80 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $106.36M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $59.34. About 2.48M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 09/05/2018 – Hong Kong group aims to curb money laundering around Asia; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS NEXT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.75 PER COMMON SHARE WILL BE PAID ON JUNE 28, 2018; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 18/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffctd By Trm Ln Add-On; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sequoia Limited Liability Com reported 8,094 shares. Moreover, Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Merian Global (Uk) Limited holds 0.01% or 19,704 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) accumulated 0.34% or 12,386 shares. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0.11% or 569,781 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 90 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Clear Street Markets Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 12,100 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 1.18 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc owns 6,984 shares. 44,283 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd Liability Com. Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc has 5,425 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 75,670 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 101,418 shares. Invsts accumulated 0.19% or 8.04 million shares. Asset Management One accumulated 260,752 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 30,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $13.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 114,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,001 shares, and cut its stake in Cronos Group Inc (Put).

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 7,947 shares to 128,700 shares, valued at $11.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 4,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,050 shares, and cut its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS).