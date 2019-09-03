Maplelane Capital Has Raised Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM); Richard C Young & Company Holding in American Tower New (AMT) Boosted by $416,064 as Stock Value Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 114.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 278,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 521,313 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.56M, up from 242,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $152.06. About 3.05M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – RAISES FY 2019 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO $13.075 BLN TO $13.125 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce reveals it was the sole bidder for MuleSoft and even paid 18 percent more than its original offer; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Adj EPS 46c-Adj EPS 47c; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox Aims to Raise Up to $748 Million in IPO, Salesforce Pact; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 2,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 38,783 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, up from 36,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $235.78. About 1.09 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35,750 shares to 29,250 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 384,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,001 shares, and cut its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.