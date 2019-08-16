Maplelane Capital Has Lowered Position in Corning (Put) (GLW) as Stock Value Declined; Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Lowered Its Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Position by $476,554 as Stock Rose

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) by 62.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc sold 18,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10,919 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 29,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc who had been investing in Benchmark Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $962.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.58. About 281,446 shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has risen 12.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines To The Board Of Directors; 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED’S WELLING DISCUSSES STAKE IN BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Corning Inc (Put) (GLW) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 120,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.40 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Corning Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.13. About 4.97 million shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 And Mig 1 To Corning Csd, Ny’s 2018 Go Bonds And Bans; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 21/05/2018 – Corning Showcases Industry-leading Advanced Glass Solutions at SID’s Display Week 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IMPROVEMENTS IN LCD GLASS PRICING ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE THROUGHOUT 2018; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – ON TRACK TO DELIVER BOTH NEAR- AND LONG-TERM GROWTH UNDER ITS ‘STRATEGY AND CAPITAL ALLOCATION FRAMEWORK’; 01/05/2018 – Corning at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Corning Expects 2018 LCD Glass Market Volume Growth to Be in the Mid-Single-Digit Percentages; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – Breakthrough Innovation in Photonic Technologies Creating a New Paradigm in Electronics Sector

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc, which manages about $1.82 billion and $687.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) by 163,366 shares to 1.93M shares, valued at $5.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rudolph Tech (NYSE:RTEC) by 46,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Prgx Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 97,031 shares. Sei Invs Company reported 123,189 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 1,161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Matarin Cap Limited Liability Company has 1.14% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 598,158 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 13,708 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited owns 0.02% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 15,864 shares. Principal Fin Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 326,702 shares. Horrell Cap Mngmt accumulated 177,305 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 0% or 185 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Management Limited reported 0.02% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 96,845 shares stake. Invest Counselors Of Maryland invested 1.17% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Cs Mckee Limited Partnership invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Rbf owns 10,000 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.33 per share. BHE’s profit will be $13.55 million for 17.76 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Benchmark Electronics OKs deal with activist investors seeking to join board – Phoenix Business Journal” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Benchmark Electronics’ (BHE) CEO Paul Tufano on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Benchmark Electronics Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) CEO Jeff Benck on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Benchmark Electronics’ Hidden Asset Takes Shape – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Corning’s Essential Technology Offers Great Value – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Corning Incorporated (GLW) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Corning Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:GLW) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Corning off 9.5% following in-line quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (Call) (NYSE:DHI) by 359,999 shares to 480,000 shares, valued at $19.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 278,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Cronos Group Inc (Put).