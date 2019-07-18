Maplelane Capital Has Lifted Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX) Position By $27.88 Million; Achillion Pharmaceuticals (ACHN)’s Sentiment Is 1.21

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX) stake by 2733.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc acquired 819,999 shares as Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX)’s stock rose 7.24%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 850,000 shares with $29.19M value, up from 30,001 last quarter. Yandex N V (Call) now has $12.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.69. About 669,417 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACHN) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 51 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 42 reduced and sold holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 104.58 million shares, up from 98.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 27 Increased: 36 New Position: 15.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $335.02 million. The Company’s drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.415. About 292,992 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) has declined 15.04% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals Appoints Joseph Truitt CEO; 10/04/2018 Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.7% Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Capital Services Exits Position in Achillion; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.4% Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors LLC Exits Position in Achillion; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan

Mak Capital One Llc holds 11.5% of its portfolio in Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 6.93 million shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 621,182 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Armistice Capital Llc has 0.41% invested in the company for 2.50 million shares. The Maryland-based Rock Springs Capital Management Lp has invested 0.31% in the stock. Kerrisdale Advisers Llc, a New York-based fund reported 283,200 shares.

More notable recent Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) Have A High Beta? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alexion’s Ultomiris Receives EU Approval for PNH in Adults – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Achillion (ACHN) Down 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alexion’s sBLA for Ultomiris Gets Priority Review From FDA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Redfin Corp (Put) stake by 70,000 shares to 930,000 valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:UBNT) stake by 110,000 shares and now owns 535,000 shares. Pivotal Software Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6.