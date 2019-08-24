Maplelane Capital Has Increased Take (TTWO) Holding by $10.81 Million; Lourd Capital Lowered Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding by $3.53 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 265,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $128.81. About 1.41M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $ATVI $EA all volatile; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $2.5 BLN TO $2.6 BLN; 05/03/2018 Take Two et al.: Games Trade Group Defends Against Claims of ‘Real-Life’ Violence — Barron’s Blog; 22/04/2018 – DJ Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTWO); 04/04/2018 – Take-Two hosting the very first esports draft today – @NBA2K CEO Strauss Zelnick explains the company’s new venture $TTWO; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Group Adds 21st Century Fox, Exits Take-Two: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Investment Business Trust Buys 1.6% of Take-Two; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Lourd Capital Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lourd Capital Llc sold 14,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 106,703 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.84 million, down from 121,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lourd Capital Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 03/05/2018 – Blue Apron Sells Meal Kits at Costco

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:DISH) by 887,500 shares to 292,500 shares, valued at $9.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,250 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.08 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.