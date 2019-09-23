Maplelane Capital Has Increased Stake in Tesla (Put) (TSLA) by $36.46 Million as Market Value Rose; Crown Holdings (CCK) Holder Contrarian Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $335,927

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 5,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.88% . The hedge fund held 13,550 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $828,000, down from 19,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Crown Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $64.35. About 524,948 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 41.71% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford MidCap Value Adds FMC Corp, Exits Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.42 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS INC CCK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.35 TO $5.55; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys 2.6% Position in Crown Holdings; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 163,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 605,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $135.19 million, up from 441,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $242.37. About 3.54 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 02/05/2018 – Tesla’s Semi, its first electric heavy duty truck, is “substantially” similar to Nikola’s design, Nikola Motor said in a court filing; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S.-China trade war could hit German automakers, plus Tesla, Ford; 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Tesla’s pay package for Elon Musk is too high, ISS claims; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 09/04/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck Goes to Washington, PayPal Tops, Tesla’s Stretch — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – TESLA SAYS CONFIRMS SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE ELON MUSK’S COMPENSATION PLAN; 02/04/2018 – Tesla’s latest Autopilot crash is just one of many problems it is now dealing with; 14/03/2018 – Tesla Management Churn Toughens Test of Musk’s Management Chops; 12/04/2018 – Tesla withdraws as party to NTSB ‘Autopilot’ crash investigation; 11/04/2018 – Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.57 earnings per share, down 8.19% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.71 per share. CCK’s profit will be $212.75 million for 10.25 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.53% EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816. Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M.