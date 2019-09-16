Maplelane Capital Has Increased Las Vegas Sands (Call) (LVS) Stake By $79.65 Million; John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (LVS) stake by 300% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc acquired 1.35 million shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) (LVS)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 1.80M shares with $106.36M value, up from 450,000 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp (Call) now has $45.81 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.51. About 2.59M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 31/05/2018 – Sands China Hosts Third Invitational Matching Session for Local SME Suppliers; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q EPS $1.84; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.22, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 14 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 15 sold and reduced stock positions in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 1.16 million shares, up from 1.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 8 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Among 5 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Las Vegas Sands has $7000 highest and $58 lowest target. $63.60’s average target is 6.87% above currents $59.51 stock price. Las Vegas Sands had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $6000 target in Friday, September 6 report. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, September 13. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, September 9. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 6. Credit Suisse initiated Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Hold” rating.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 115,001 shares to 175,000 valued at $51.56 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced At Home Group Inc (Call) stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 250,000 shares. Sea Ltd (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 173,116 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Rothschild Investment Il holds 130,912 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Balyasny Asset Lc reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). National Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Jane Street Grp Inc Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 974,656 shares. Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 0.13% stake. Tower Cap Limited Co (Trc) reported 20,060 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.24% or 3.24 million shares in its portfolio. Wellington Management Gru Llp has 1.92M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 5,962 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Ltd accumulated 945,441 shares. Cwm Lc holds 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 44,283 shares.

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.99. About 58,843 shares traded. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (HPI) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. The company has market cap of $598.63 million. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It has a 26.27 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.32% of its portfolio in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund for 44,000 shares. Mcrae Capital Management Inc owns 16,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advisors has 0.13% invested in the company for 17,550 shares. The Michigan-based Monroe Bank & Trust Mi has invested 0.09% in the stock. Cetera Advisors Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 38,559 shares.

