Maplelane Capital Has Increased Its Iridium Communications (Put) (IRDM) Position; Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF) Sentiment Is 1.4

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Iridium Communications Inc (Put) (IRDM) stake by 20.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc acquired 165,000 shares as Iridium Communications Inc (Put) (IRDM)’s stock declined 7.09%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 965,000 shares with $25.52M value, up from 800,000 last quarter. Iridium Communications Inc (Put) now has $3.13 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.09. About 486,926 shares traded. Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) has risen 43.73% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.73% the S&P500. Some Historical IRDM News: 09/03/2018 – lridium Communications Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering; 25/04/2018 – NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures; 09/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS REPORTS PROPOSED PRIVATE OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Inmarsat’s CFR to Ba2 from Ba1; outlook stable; 30/03/2018 – SPACEX LAUNCHES FALCON 9 ROCKET WITH 10 IRIDIUM SATELLITES; 26/03/2018 – RadioResource: IEC Telecom to Provide Terminals for New Iridium Service; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Fund $87 Million Into the Debt Service Reserve Account; 09/03/2018 – Iridium to Use Proceeds to Make Deferred Payment Obligations, Milestone Payments; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Corporate Family Rating To Iridium; 16/03/2018 – IRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS PRICES OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc (INF) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.65, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 14 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 10 reduced and sold holdings in Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.92 million shares, down from 3.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

The stock increased 1.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 46,391 shares traded. Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF) has risen 4.22% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.22% the S&P500.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. for 465,486 shares. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owns 81,008 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Round Table Services Llc has 0.08% invested in the company for 18,900 shares. The Delaware-based Ashford Capital Management Inc has invested 0.07% in the stock. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 78,498 shares.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $175.69 million. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector.

Among 2 analysts covering Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Iridium Communications had 6 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 20. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Redfin Corp (Put) stake by 70,000 shares to 930,000 valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) stake by 198,500 shares and now owns 441,500 shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) was reduced too.

