Maplelane Capital Has Increased Its Cott Que (COT) Stake; Cannell Peter B & Company Has Lifted By $591,500 Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Cott Corp Que (COT) stake by 39.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc acquired 453,000 shares as Cott Corp Que (COT)’s stock declined 12.30%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 1.60 million shares with $23.38M value, up from 1.15 million last quarter. Cott Corp Que now has $1.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $12.99. About 909,242 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 04/05/2018 – Cott Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q Net $361.4M; 25/04/2018 – Cott Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – MERGER BETWEEN REFRESCO AND COTT WILL THEREFORE NOT BE REFERRED TO PHASE 2; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 08/03/2018 – CMA INVITES COMMENTS ON SOFT REFRESCO, COTT REMEDY

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 176.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc acquired 3,250 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 5,095 shares with $930,000 value, up from 1,845 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $437.39 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 17.32 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 05/04/2018 – Alibaba plans to invest in ride-hailing firm Grab, sources say; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 09/04/2018 – XPENG TO COLLABORATE WITH INVESTOR ALIBABA IN CLOUD PRODUCTS; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) stake by 40,396 shares to 488,493 valued at $51.56 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) stake by 9,750 shares and now owns 159,345 shares. Kkr & Co Inc was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, May 16 with “Strong Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 7 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by HSBC. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 20.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.46 million activity. Harrington Thomas bought $499,004 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) on Tuesday, February 26. Hinson Charles R. bought 51,405 shares worth $764,701. STANBROOK STEVEN P also bought $199,395 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (NYSE:SQM) stake by 10,000 shares to 400,000 valued at $15.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) stake by 20,000 shares and now owns 80,000 shares. Teradyne Inc (Put) (NYSE:TER) was reduced too.

