Maplelane Capital Has Increased Hormel Foods (Put) (HRL) Position By $8.80 Million; LEG IMMOBILIEN AG NAMENS – AKTIEN ON GE (LEGIF) Shorts Increased By 4.31%

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc acquired 200,000 shares as Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (HRL)’s stock declined 9.06%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 500,000 shares with $22.38M value, up from 300,000 last quarter. Hormel Foods Corp (Put) now has $21.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 653,972 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Net $237.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Recognized as a Best for Vets Employer for Sixth Year in a Row; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Announces Executive Retirement; 26/04/2018 – MEDIA-Hormel mulls bid for $600 mln Chinese Wasabi maker – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY REFRIGERATED FOODS VOLUME UP 6%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

LEG IMMOBILIEN AG NAMENS – AKTIEN ON GE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) had an increase of 4.31% in short interest. LEGIF’s SI was 479,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.31% from 459,600 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 1598 days are for LEG IMMOBILIEN AG NAMENS – AKTIEN ON GE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF)’s short sellers to cover LEGIF’s short positions. It closed at $111.9 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company has market cap of $7.19 billion. The firm rents apartments; and offers various services to tenants. It has a 7.69 P/E ratio. It also invests in the field of commercial real estate; sells various properties, including flats and houses; and provides caretaker services.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (NYSE:EXR) stake by 50,000 shares to 250,000 valued at $25.48M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Irobot Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:IRBT) stake by 365,000 shares and now owns 630,000 shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset LP holds 0.74% or 80,435 shares in its portfolio. 5,383 are held by Rodgers Brothers Incorporated. Fort LP owns 55,326 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 71,283 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 11,795 shares. 44,170 are held by Tuttle Tactical. Toth Financial Advisory reported 0.79% stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). First Hawaiian Comml Bank stated it has 0% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Fairpointe Limited Liability Company has invested 1.68% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 609,632 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Mariner Ltd Com stated it has 49,466 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 386,426 are owned by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Beacon Gru accumulated 9,149 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

