Maplelane Capital Has Increased Holding in D R Horton (Call) (DHI) by $14.76 Million; Ebay (EBAY) Holder Kingstown Capital Management LP Has Cut Holding

Kingstown Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kingstown Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.71 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kingstown Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 4.19M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 03/05/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces HEMPd Products Are Now Available on Amazon and EBAY; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 10/05/2018 – eBay to relaunch India operations after earning $1.1 billion from Flipkart stake; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – They’re listing on eBay for up to 10 times their normal retail price; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in D R Horton Inc (Call) (DHI) by 300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 359,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 480,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.86M, up from 120,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $44.09. About 2.17M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 1.24% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Increasing FY18 Guidance for Consolidated Pre-Tax Profit Margin to 12.1%-12.3%; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years; 20/04/2018 – Forestar Financial Information to Be Included in D.R. Horton’s Earnings Release and Conference Call on April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 HOMEBUILDING SG&A EXPENSE OF AROUND 8.7% OF HOMEBUILDING REVENUES; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON: ENTRY-LEVEL EXPRESS BRAND MADE UP 38% OF SALES; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: KHOURY SAYS DHI IS BECOMING A PURE-PLAY HOME MANUFACTURER LIKE NVR, WITH FEWER RISKS; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON INC – INCREASING FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO AT LEAST $800 MLN EXCLUDING FORESTAR; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – DON’T SEE LABOR AND MATERIAL COSTS GOING DOWN AND LAND IS CERTAINLY NOT GOING TO GO DOWN – CEO ON CONF CALL

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $349,347 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, up 25.64% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.39 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $428.98 million for 20.17 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 964,354 shares. Cambiar Investors Ltd Llc accumulated 1.36M shares or 1.2% of the stock. Ls Inv Advisors Lc owns 27,828 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd holds 5,497 shares. 680 were reported by Salem Counselors. Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 7,087 shares. Jennison Ltd Com accumulated 51,599 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Alpha Cubed Invests Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 5.60M are owned by Deutsche Financial Bank Ag. Independent Franchise Limited Liability Partnership invested 4.41% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). 37,254 are held by Fdx Advisors Incorporated. Pitcairn stated it has 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.45 million shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,857 are held by Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability. Raymond James Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Toronto Dominion Bank has 257,998 shares. Kings Point owns 849 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Zeke Advsr Lc owns 4,993 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 33,762 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 87,050 shares or 0.03% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement reported 564,277 shares stake. Camarda Financial Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 80 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Com holds 14,235 shares. Fdx Advsr accumulated 0.04% or 26,226 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) invested 0% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Moreover, Sun Life has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Nuveen Asset Management accumulated 100,387 shares. 11,070 were accumulated by Diker Mngmt Limited Company.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $327,034 activity. Shares for $147,164 were sold by Allen Barbara K.