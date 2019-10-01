Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Its Ubiquiti Networks (Put) (UBNT) Holding by $14.41 Million; As Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Cut Position by $24.10 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) (UBNT) by 20.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 110,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.16% . The hedge fund held 425,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.89 million, down from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. It closed at $110.59 lastly. It is up 55.04% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.04% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNT News: 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $1.32; 21/03/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. INVESTORS ALERT: Lieff Cabraser Announces Securities Class Action Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $74; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE LOW-END OF REVENUE AND ADJ SHR GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Questions for Ubiquiti CEO on Investor Day; 17/04/2018 – Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Adj EPS 98c; 10/05/2018 – UBIQUITI NETWORKS INC UBNT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.64, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Ubiquiti Networks 3Q Net $102.7M; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 9.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 1.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 10.11 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $241.43 million, down from 11.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $24.97. About 5.17 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys New 2.5% Position in Marvell Tech; 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY NAMES BETHANY MAYER, DONNA MORRIS TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q Adj EPS 32c; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 19/03/2018 – CAVIUM INC – COLLABORATING WITH MICROSEMI CORPORATION, MARVELL TO DEMONSTRATE REFERENCE ARCHITECTURE FOR ACCELERATING, SCALING OUT NVME OVER FABRICS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold UBNT shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 12.90 million shares or 9.12% less from 14.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,362 were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd Company. First Hawaiian Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 106,000 shares. Grp One Trading Lp accumulated 5,796 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 9,175 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38,300 shares. The New York-based Amalgamated Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 22,774 shares. Ruggie Group Inc Inc reported 461 shares. D E Shaw reported 276,022 shares. 19,999 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability. 2,800 were reported by Utah Retirement System. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership owns 105,907 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,741 shares. Ftb Inc accumulated 2,000 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL) by 300,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $32.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) by 810,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

More notable recent Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ubiquiti Networks +10.5% as Enterprise revenue surprises to upside – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CenturyLink’s New Mesh Delivery Platform to Manage Traffic – Nasdaq” published on April 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 02/08/2019: UBNT – Nasdaq” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Telecom Stock Roundup: Ubiquiti, CommScope Trump Earnings Estimates & More – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Does Stock Investing Really Cost You? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $54.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6.13 million shares to 12.25 million shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 630,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold MRVL shares while 127 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 656.67 million shares or 1.35% more from 647.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corp stated it has 7.68 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 28,146 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md stated it has 97.95M shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 1.10M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% or 22,147 shares. D E Shaw owns 9,412 shares. Sei Invests reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Asset Mngmt One Com Ltd holds 0.04% or 309,450 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Hsbc Holdings Pcl holds 0.01% or 240,321 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Com reported 27,246 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd accumulated 8.89 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding invested in 16,195 shares or 0% of the stock. Harber Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 507,960 shares.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 56.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.25 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $73.37M for 56.75 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 57.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 3, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, KPTI, CSCO, S, MRVL, CVET, PSTG, QQQ, LLY, ESV, KOS – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: CPB, AMBA, MRVL, BIG – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Buy Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marvell acquires ASIC business for $650M – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.