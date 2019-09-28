Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Its Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $13.90 Million; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increased Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $34.08 Million as Stock Price Declined

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought 18,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 377,432 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $714.72 million, up from 359,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.73M shares traded or 11.33% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC IS “DISAPPOINTED” IN CITY COUNCIL’S DECISION ON HEAD TAX – STATEMENT; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action; 26/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Amazon, Intel Shine; Microsoft, KLA Sag — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Alphabet, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 22/05/2018 – Chile’s President Pinera to meet VP Amazon Web Services; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will start delivering packages inside of Prime members’ cars:; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Fashion bets big on athleisure, still relies heavily on third parties; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts says it ended Amazon Prime partnership as of May, cuts sales target; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers t

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 99,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 500,001 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.82M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 100,000 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $22.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) by 810,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Disney, Lennar And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For September 23 – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Canâ€™t Catch a Break on China – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Entertainment Stocks Getting Crushed – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Disney+ Hype Machine Is Just Getting Started – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Columbus Hill Cap Management Lp reported 254,500 shares. First Midwest Retail Bank Tru Division owns 25,348 shares. Moreover, M&T Natl Bank has 0.49% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 676,249 shares. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 3.38% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co reported 8,180 shares. Advsr Capital Ltd has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Community Trust reported 1.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cannell Peter B And Incorporated holds 2.16% or 408,912 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Management Inc stated it has 145 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Consulta reported 6.45% stake. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 1.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zweig reported 1.93% stake. Caprock Grp Inc reported 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Scott And Selber invested in 1.2% or 17,037 shares. Blue Fincl Cap holds 6,789 shares.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 95,893 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $226.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 43,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO).