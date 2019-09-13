Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Its Hershey Co (Put) (HSY) Stake by $23.45 Million as Shares Rose; Lazard Asset Management Increases Stake in Pinnacle West C (PNW)

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hershey Co (Put) (HSY) by 32.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The hedge fund held 360,000 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.25M, down from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Hershey Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $148.34. About 631,507 shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Hershey is exploring a sale of British crisps brand Tyrrells – Sky News; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IN 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES NET SALES TO INCREASE TOWARDS LOWER END OF PREVIOUSLY COMMUNICATED RANGE OF 5% TO 7%; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS HERSHEY’S A1 RATINGS; AFFIRMS PRIME-1; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reaffirms 2018 Earnings View; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Hershey’s A1 Ratings; Affirms Prime-1; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TOTAL CAPITAL ADDITIONS, INCLUDING SOFTWARE, ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE $355 MLN TO $375 MLN FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – DJ Hershey Co Cl B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY: LOWER RETAIL PRICES WEIGHED ON MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – Delfi: To Acquire Exclusive License to Van Houten Chocolate Brand for US$13M From Hershey Singapore; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – FOR FY, EXPECTS ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN TO DECREASE AROUND 125 BASIS POINTS VS PREVIOUS OUTLOOK OF ABOUT SAME YEAR OVER YEAR

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle West C (PNW) by 93.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 201,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 418,803 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.40 million, up from 216,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle West C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $93.03. About 412,195 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 15/03/2018 – Day & Zimmermann Awarded Maintenance Contract at Largest Power Production Plant in the U.S; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PNW); 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold PNW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 95.00 million shares or 0.97% more from 94.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 175,331 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) for 152,852 shares. Gotham Asset Lc reported 2,257 shares stake. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 15,489 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Richard Bernstein Advisors Limited reported 40,397 shares stake. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.27% or 273,694 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.3% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 2.90M shares. Prudential Public Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.06% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.04% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.16% or 120,440 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 5,229 shares. Moreover, Earnest Prns has 0% invested in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW).

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $61.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Short T (Prn) (CSJ) by 28,761 shares to 174,158 shares, valued at $9.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Swiss Helvetia (SWZ) by 135,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 330,246 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Mort (NYSE:BXMT).

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 163,500 shares to 605,000 shares, valued at $135.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold HSY shares while 204 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 107.64 million shares or 0.26% more from 107.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 4,999 shares. Stack Fin stated it has 116,416 shares. Wilkins Counsel invested 2.28% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 29 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company owns 385,413 shares. Atria Llc invested in 0% or 12,627 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors reported 0.03% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Lipe & Dalton has invested 3.93% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.55% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Brookfield Asset Management Inc reported 3,900 shares. First Personal Financial Svcs invested in 159 shares. 5,513 are owned by Farmers. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY). Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc holds 57,231 shares. Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 4,230 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO had sold 6,000 shares worth $918,270.

Analysts await The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. HSY’s profit will be $335.33 million for 23.18 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by The Hershey Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.14% EPS growth.