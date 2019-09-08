Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Its Abbvie (Put) (ABBV) Position by $20.80 Million; Stock Price Declined; Microstrategy (MSTR) Market Valuation Declined While Horrell Capital Management Cut Its Position by $1.30 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (ABBV) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 260,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95 million, down from 520,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $67.62. About 7.12M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie: 75.7M Shrs Properly Tendered and Not Properly Withdrawn At or Below Purchase Price of $105/Shr; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie in $25bn wipeout after cancer drug results; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON SAYS TO ACCELERATE LAUNCHING ADALIMUMAB BIOSIMILAR IN EU; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $139.89. About 62,935 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Latest Innovations in MicroStrategy 2019â„¢ Deliver Next Steps in Taking Analytics Adoption to 100% – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Peek Under The Hood: IJS Has 18% Upside – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why MicroStrategy Stock Jumped Today – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) CEO Michael Saylor on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MSTR INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Intensifies Investigation on Behalf of MicroStrategy (MSTR) Investors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management invested 0.04% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Amp Capital Investors Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Paloma Partners Mgmt has 1,914 shares. Arizona State Retirement System, a Arizona-based fund reported 12,714 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 40,117 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 2,781 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Barclays Public Limited Company owns 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 10,595 shares. Parkside Fin Financial Bank reported 11 shares. Everence Capital holds 0.04% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) or 1,390 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 4,802 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has 2,310 shares. Fmr Llc accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 8,541 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 10,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

Analysts await MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 12.05% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.83 per share. MSTR’s profit will be $7.57M for 47.91 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual earnings per share reported by MicroStrategy Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -621.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AbbVie: Low P/E Multiple, Solid Dividend And Favorable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Biggest New Drug Approvals Potentially on the Way in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Lessons From AbbVie’s $5.8 Billion Blunder With Cancer Drug Rova-T – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AbbVie prices Rinvoq at $59K/year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 228,164 are held by Shell Asset. Moors Cabot reported 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). First Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson has 0.26% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Anchor Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 441,512 shares. Smithfield Trust Co accumulated 26,264 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,277 shares. Victory Mgmt stated it has 133,917 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors LP has 430,695 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Comm Lc accumulated 19,080 shares. 102,525 are owned by Eagle Ridge Mngmt. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company owns 9,522 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.81% stake. Barbara Oil holds 20,000 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. The California-based Personal Capital Advsrs Corp has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL) by 200,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $22.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 278,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).