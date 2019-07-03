Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Darden Restaurants (DRI) Position By $2.42 Million; Shorts at BOOZT AB AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (BOZTY) Raised By 72.41%

BOOZT AB AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) had an increase of 72.41% in short interest. BOZTY’s SI was 10,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 72.41% from 5,800 shares previously. With 10,600 avg volume, 1 days are for BOOZT AB AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS – (OTCMKTS:BOZTY)’s short sellers to cover BOZTY’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 927 shares traded. Boozt AB (OTCMKTS:publ) has 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 8.35%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 80,000 shares with $9.72M value, down from 100,000 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $14.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $121.71. About 600,178 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 20/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc expected to post earnings of $1.64 a share – summary; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – INCREASED ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $164,169 activity. Simon William S also sold $164,169 worth of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 35 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 22. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. Wedbush maintained the shares of DRI in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 11. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $134 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 22. Oppenheimer maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Thursday, March 21. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $125 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Shoker Inv Counsel Inc has invested 0.98% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tiverton Asset holds 0.02% or 2,973 shares. Raymond James Service Advisors Incorporated holds 0.01% or 25,401 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Finance Lc invested in 0.05% or 7,292 shares. Oakworth Inc reported 1,445 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 18,698 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 313,424 shares. Bragg Financial Advsrs invested 0.4% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First City Cap Mgmt Inc holds 7,500 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. 210,899 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 50,940 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 380,315 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp reported 234 shares. Lsv Asset has invested 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $166.20M for 22.37 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Intelsat S A (Call) (NYSE:I) stake by 82,499 shares to 282,500 valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1. It also upped Iridium Communications Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:IRDM) stake by 165,000 shares and now owns 965,000 shares. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:TSM) was raised too.

