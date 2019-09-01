Maplelane Capital Has Decreased Darden Restaurants (DRI) Holding as Share Value Rose; As Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Tiger Management Has Raised Its Stake

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 417.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 2.58M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 3.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.29 million, up from 618,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 30/05/2018 – BOFA CEO BRIAN MOYNIHAN COMMENTS AT NYC INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE HAS OBTAINED A COMMITMENT FROM BOFA MERRILL LYNCH FOR A $3.0 BLN BRIDGE LOAN FACILITY; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Net Charge-Offs $911M; 10/05/2018 – Arena Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 07/05/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Down 14% in 2018, BofA Leads; 09/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – CEMEX CX.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $8.50 FROM $8; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – California Resources at Bank of America Conference Jun 7

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $120.98. About 864,692 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 16/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $105; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Increases Fincl Outlook for the Full Fiscal Yr

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15 million and $363.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,500 shares to 203,040 shares, valued at $23.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 7,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,601 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM).

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 505,000 shares to 720,000 shares, valued at $256.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

