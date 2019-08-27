Maplelane Capital Has Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $8.40 Million; Share Price Rose; Exane Derivatives Upped Stake in Steel Dynamics (STLD) by $3.48 Billion

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 35,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 29,250 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.89 million, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $276.43. About 2.05 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 28/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $207; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Equifax Names Ex-Mastercard CEO To Its Board; 21/03/2018 – EQUIFAX INC – EQUIFAX BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF 12 DIRECTORS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH

Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Steel Dynamics (STLD) by 16465.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives bought 98,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.06% . The institutional investor held 99,391 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50 billion, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Steel Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.62. About 1.43M shares traded. Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) has declined 33.75% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.75% the S&P500. Some Historical STLD News: 16/03/2018 – Steel Dynamics Metals Recycling Platform Is Expected to Improve; 07/03/2018 Trump tariffs could cost as well as create U.S. steel jobs; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS DEAL VALUE IS $400 MLN, TO BE ADJUSTED BY WORKING CAPITAL OF $60 MLN- FILING; 04/05/2018 – DASTUR and World Steel Dynamics Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate the Steel lndustry’s Growth, Competitiveness and Innovation; 16/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS 1Q 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE 88C-92C, EST. 95C; 25/04/2018 – AMM: Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderugica Nacional (CSN) might look to sell its operations in the U.S. to Steel Dynamics…; 14/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S CSN SAYS SALE WILL REDUCE STEELMAKER’S NET DEBT BY 1.8 BLN REAIS- FILING; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SDI’S ACQUISITION OF CSN HEARTLAND IS CREDIT POSITIVE; 29/03/2018 – STEEL DYNAMICS INC STLD.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $52; 19/04/2018 – DJ Steel Dynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STLD)

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Sp 500 Ser.1 (SPY) by 383 shares to 12,084 shares, valued at $3.41 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 15,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25 shares, and cut its stake in Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold STLD shares while 120 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 172.90 million shares or 0.31% less from 173.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,424 shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 13,800 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited accumulated 59,800 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As, a Norway-based fund reported 836,224 shares. 5,680 are held by Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability. Aviva Public Ltd Llc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 82,750 shares. 67,735 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Liability Company. Verity Asset Management, a North Carolina-based fund reported 21,685 shares. Reilly Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Virtu Ltd Liability Company reported 6,677 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 157,100 shares. The Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0.01% in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD). Corecommodity Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 33,604 shares. 835,733 are owned by Wellington Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership. D E Shaw & Inc reported 2.79M shares stake.

