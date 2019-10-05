Maplelane Capital Has Cut Analog Devices (ADI) Position by $3.36 Million; Cove Street Capital Has Boosted Tupperware Brands (TUP) Stake by $543,305; Market Value Declined

Cove Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 6.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc bought 28,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 468,659 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.92M, up from 440,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.64M market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $15.2. About 368,297 shares traded. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 17/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Corporation Announces Upcoming Webcast; 01/05/2018 – Tupperware Brands Named one of America’s Best Midsize Employers by Forbes; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q EPS 70c; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS REPORTS $200M SHARE BUYBACK; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Expects No Change From Prior Estiamtes in 2nd Half; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Cuts 1Q View To Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 92c; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP – SEES FY SHR $3.98 TO $4.13; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP TUP.N – COMPANY HAS UPDATED ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EPS WITHOUT ITEMS RANGE TO $0.87 TO $0.92 FROM $1.01 TO $1.06; 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Had Seen 1Q Adj EPS $1.01 to $1.06

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The hedge fund held 120,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.54M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $113.03. About 1.19 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 09/03/2018 – Analog Devices Prices Offering of $300M of 2.850% Sr Unsec Notes Due 2020, $450M of 2.950% Sr Unsec Notes Due 202; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Net $379.8M; 22/03/2018 – Analog Devices Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices quarterly revenue rises 32 pct; 11/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Adds BioMarin, Exits Analog Devices, Cuts UPS: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Argonas Corporate Finance Advises Siemens and Other Shareholders on the Sale of Symeo GmbH, a Company specialized in Innovative; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Growth&Income Adds Analog Devices

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold ADI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 315.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 324.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 21.29% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.55 per share. ADI’s profit will be $442.95M for 23.16 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 548,251 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $52.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 163,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 605,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Carvana Co (Call).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. CLONINGER KRISS III bought $59,985 worth of stock.

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $775.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp by 30,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $997,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ufp Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UFPT) by 98,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 621,827 shares, and cut its stake in Frp Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold TUP shares while 65 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 37.57 million shares or 2.77% less from 38.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.