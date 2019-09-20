Maplelane Capital Has Boosted Kemet (Put) (KEM) Holding; Westover Capital Advisors Has Boosted Exelon (EXC) Holding By $1.00 Million

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Kemet Corp (Put) (KEM) stake by 105.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc acquired 810,000 shares as Kemet Corp (Put) (KEM)’s stock rose 14.45%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 1.58 million shares with $29.63 million value, up from 765,000 last quarter. Kemet Corp (Put) now has $1.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.63. About 305,901 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased Exelon Corp (EXC) stake by 45.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westover Capital Advisors Llc acquired 21,301 shares as Exelon Corp (EXC)'s stock declined 10.40%. The Westover Capital Advisors Llc holds 67,961 shares with $3.26M value, up from 46,660 last quarter. Exelon Corp now has $46.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 2.72 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mutual Of America Ltd holds 0.04% or 143,041 shares. Kennedy Management reported 55,785 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.14% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 107,285 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc invested in 73,970 shares. Financial Bank Of America De holds 925,935 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.03% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 72,976 shares. 1.78 million are held by State Street. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 51,249 shares. Nokomis Capital Llc owns 1.59M shares or 5.87% of their US portfolio. James Research holds 0.11% or 77,950 shares. Barclays Public Limited reported 105,126 shares stake. Principal Financial Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 76,678 shares stake. Granite Prtnrs accumulated 0.77% or 767,527 shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Alphabet Inc stake by 109,000 shares to 21,000 valued at $22.70 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 115,001 shares and now owns 175,000 shares. Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Kemet (NYSE:KEM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Kemet has $2900 highest and $2600 lowest target. $27.50’s average target is 40.09% above currents $19.63 stock price. Kemet had 4 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, September 13 by Stifel Nicolaus. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2900 target in Friday, August 2 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgar Lomax Va holds 2.61% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 801,101 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr reported 461 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 3.26 million shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.85 million shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Korea Invest Corp owns 0.33% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.60M shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 7,040 shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment Advsrs holds 1.21% or 512,406 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Veritable Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 26,645 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The reported 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 3,375 are held by First Manhattan. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 2,260 shares. Nomura Asset Limited reported 273,005 shares. Centre Asset Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 3.92M shares or 0.84% of the stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Exelon (NYSE:EXC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Exelon has $6000 highest and $47 lowest target. $52.70’s average target is 9.38% above currents $48.18 stock price. Exelon had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, May 16. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral”. The stock of Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, August 13. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) on Tuesday, August 27 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. As per Friday, June 14, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by UBS on Friday, September 6 with “Buy”.