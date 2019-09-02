Maplelane Capital Decreased Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding; DNB Financial (DNBF) Has 1.7 Sentiment

DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.63, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 17 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 10 decreased and sold their stock positions in DNB Financial Corp. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 1.39 million shares, up from 1.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding DNB Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 6 Increased: 11 New Position: 6.

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 57.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 91,421 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Maplelane Capital Llc holds 68,579 shares with $8.18 million value, down from 160,000 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $11.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.60% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $110.15. About 2.69M shares traded or 33.54% up from the average. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 28/03/2018 – Elaine Wynn Says Alleged Rape by Ex-Husband Steve Was Downplayed; 09/05/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS FIRMS SUPPORT VOTE AGAINST SAY-ON-PAY PROPOSAL; 22/03/2018 – STEPHEN WYNN CUTS STAKE IN WYNN RESORTS TO 7.8% FROM 11.78%; 12/04/2018 – WYNN: Wynn in early talks to sell Boston project to MGM Resorts,; 02/05/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Files Investor Presentation; 22/03/2018 – Wynn Cuts Stake in Casino Company After Settlement With Ex-Wife; 21/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS: ISSUERS GOT ENOUGH CONSENTS TO AMEND INDENTURE; 14/05/2018 – Two More Wynn Resorts Directors to Leave Board; 19/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD WYNN.O : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $205; 30/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Mails Definitive Proxy Materials and Sends Letter to Hldrs

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Chevy Chase Inc owns 84,831 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Principal Group reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Putnam Limited Co has 75,363 shares. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa owns 59,518 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Beddow Mgmt has 3% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 45,760 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 134,336 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 300,876 shares. Highlander Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 1,100 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 8,048 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 273 shares. Citigroup Inc has 85,880 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt invested in 1,809 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Advsr holds 0.01% or 18,473 shares in its portfolio.

Maplelane Capital Llc increased Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL) stake by 200,000 shares to 500,000 valued at $22.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 278,813 shares and now owns 521,313 shares. Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was raised too.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 27.98% or $0.47 from last year’s $1.68 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $124.50M for 22.76 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wynn Resorts has $170 highest and $108 lowest target. $134’s average target is 21.65% above currents $110.15 stock price. Wynn Resorts had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Thursday, August 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Wednesday, March 6. The company was initiated on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, March 6.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Should You Buy Wynn (WYNN) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Wynn Resorts – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Wynn Resorts Banks on Solid Macau & Las Vegas Performance – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Las Vegas Is a Highlight for Wynn Resorts’ Quarter – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Macau Gaming Revenues Decline 8.6% in August: What’s Next? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 1.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.7 per share. DNBF’s profit will be $3.06M for 14.49 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DNB Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.33% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 13 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $93,787 activity.

More notable recent DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) Have A Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DNB Financial Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about DNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:DNBF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DNB Financial Corporation Declares a $0.07 Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Amid battle with activist investors, DNB agrees to $206M sale to Western Pa. bank – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.16. About 1,726 shares traded. DNB Financial Corporation (DNBF) has risen 37.51% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.51% the S&P500. Some Historical DNBF News: 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Profit Up on Increased Net Interest Income, Lower Op Exp, Lower Impariment Losses; 16/04/2018 – OTTERSTAD AND FIGENSCHOU APPOINTED GROUP EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENTS IN DNB; 23/05/2018 – Spectrum at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Markets Today; 07/05/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds NetEnt, Exits HP Enterprise; 07/05/2018 – DNB Norge Selektiv III Adds Elkem, Cuts Telenor; 16/04/2018 – DNB: OTTERSTAD, FIGENSCHOU PERMANENT MEMBERS OF GROUP MGMT TEAM; 07/05/2018 – DNB Global IV Adds UBS, Exits Banco Santander; 20/03/2018 – DNB maintains 3-4 pct lending growth target for 2018 -CEO; 07/03/2018 – Safe Bulkers, Inc; 26/04/2018 – DnB ASA 1Q Net Interest Income NOK9.01B

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 2.61% of its portfolio in DNB Financial Corporation for 223,055 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 228,959 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Philadelphia Trust Co has 0.34% invested in the company for 101,255 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Baldwin Investment Management Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,918 shares.

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking services and products to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company has market cap of $177.34 million. The firm offers deposit products, including time and demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It has a 15.9 P/E ratio. It also provides loan products comprising secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, and consumer loans; fixed and variable rate loans; funds for the purchase of business property or ventures, working capital lines, small business administration loans, and lease financing for equipment and for various other purposes; and home equity and home mortgages, as well as term loans for the purchase of consumer goods.