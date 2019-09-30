Maplelane Capital Cut Its Zendesk (ZEN) Holding by $3.56 Million; Atika Capital Management Decreased Position in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) as Stock Value Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 140,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.46M, down from 180,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $72.6. About 820,989 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $58; 10/04/2018 – Smyte Abuse Management Platform Successfully Reduces 80% of Spammers on Zendesk; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK 1Q REV. $129.8M, EST. $126.5M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Zendesk; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 18/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 03/04/2018 – Qordoba Announces Multilingual Text Intelligence Integration For Zendesk Guide; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN)

Atika Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 26.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc sold 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 38,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, down from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $139.76. About 192,161 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 07/03/2018 – Investing in Innovation: Analytic Partners Hires Terri Sage as CTO; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS – ANTICIPATES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: SAGE-AF Study Fibrillation (SAGE-AF) Study (SAGE-AF); 19/03/2018 – SAGE INTERNATIONAL GROUP LTD – CHUI BING SUN RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHAIRMAN; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – GROUP ORGANIC REVENUE INCREASED BY 6.3% (H1 17: 7.4%) FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA Filing and Grant of Priority Review for Brexanolone IV in the Treatment of; 08/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Sage Group 1H EPS 12.48p; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – FY18 GUIDANCE REVISED FROM AROUND 8% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO AROUND 7% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $509.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 22,000 shares to 210,000 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zai Lab Ltd by 70,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-3.37 EPS, down 28.14% or $0.74 from last year’s $-2.63 per share. After $-3.28 actual EPS reported by Sage Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 3,951 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt holds 410,672 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Highlander Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Kistler accumulated 100 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bailard accumulated 1,700 shares. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda reported 3,530 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 37,971 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc owns 226 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Allstate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 4,158 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 1,633 shares. Westpac Banking Corporation holds 0% or 61,028 shares in its portfolio. Tobam holds 0.01% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Company invested 0.28% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Swiss Commercial Bank holds 94,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 840,000 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $156.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carvana Co (Call) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Zendesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.65% EPS growth.

