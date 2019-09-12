Maplelane Capital Cut Its Take (TTWO) Position as Valuation Rose; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Stake Boosted by Sessa Capital Im Lp

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 575,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.13M, up from 460,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $110.03. About 2.97M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 24/05/2018 – ZTE Punishment by U.S. House May Just Be Noise in NXP Deal; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 27/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects 10 existing directors to board at annual meeting; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS IT EXPECTS QUALCOMM TO CLOSE DEAL WITH CO AT CURRENT PROPOSED PRICE OF $127.50 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 11/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 25, 2018; 27/03/2018 – ADVANCED SEMICONDUCTOR ENGINEERING 2311.TW SAYS UNIT J&R HOLDING BUYS 40 PCT STAKE IN SUZHOU ASEN SEMICONDUCTORS FOR $127 MLN FROM NXP B.V; 19/04/2018 – LATEST: Qualcomm very concerned with the fate of NXP deal as the firms extend merger agreement, refile with MOFCOM; 18/04/2018 – China Commerce Ministry: Reviewing Deal Between Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 81.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 214,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 50,001 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, down from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $126.24. About 2.35 million shares traded or 67.68% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C, EST. 63C; ADJ REVENUE BEATS EST; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two fourth-quarter revenue misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 15/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software Inc expected to post earnings of 63 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. APPOINTS PAUL VIERA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net $90.9M

Analysts await Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 47.62% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.84 per share. TTWO’s profit will be $134.02M for 25.45 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,053.85% EPS growth.

