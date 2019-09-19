Maplelane Capital Cut Its Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Wellington Shields & Company Position in Illumina (ILMN) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) (SQM) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.42M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. It closed at $27.64 lastly. It is down 36.74% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – Tianqi Lithium buys into Chile’s SQM; 24/05/2018 – CHILE’S SQM SAYS GLOBAL LITHIUM DEMAND WILL GROW “CLOSE TO 20 PERCENT THIS YEAR AND NEXT YEAR”; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN – SALE OF SQM HOLDINGS REQUIRED BY COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA AND MINISTRY OF COMMERCE IN CHINA TO PROVIDE CLEARANCE FOR MERGER; 17/05/2018 – AS LONG AS FOREIGN INVESTORS UNDERSTAND THAT THEY HAVE TO OPERATE UNDER CHILEAN LAWS THEY ARE WELCOME, BE THEY CANADIAN OR CHINESE – ECONOMY MINISTER; 08/05/2018 – NUTRIEN RUNNING BEHIND ON POTASH EXPORT SHIPMENTS DUE TO CANADA RAILWAY PROBLEMS, BUT SEEING RAIL IMPROVEMENTS – EXECUTIVE VP, POTASH; 20/03/2018 – Pinera Government to Stay Out of Request to Block China SQM Bids; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM; 17/05/2018 – Nutrien Sale of SQM Holdings Required by India and China Regulators in Merger that Created Nutrien; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium to buy a quarter of Chile’s SQM for $4.1 bln

Wellington Shields & Company decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields & Company sold 2,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 71,546 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.34M, down from 74,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields & Company who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $303.18. About 25,338 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 840,000 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $156.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 41,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMD).

More notable recent Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Here’s Why Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA Fell 16.4% in August – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “VIDEO â€” Cobalt Price Jumps, Lithium Producers Fall | INN – Investing News Network” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SQM Reports Earnings For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “10 Lithium Stocks to Buy Despite the Marketâ€™s Irrationality – Nasdaq” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “SQM vs. Albemarle vs. FMC Corp.: Which Had the Best Lithium Results in Q2? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, down 15.63% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.32 per share. SQM’s profit will be $71.07M for 25.59 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27 million for 53.76 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 40 investors sold ILMN shares while 229 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 129.16 million shares or 24.32% less from 170.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna International Grp Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 18,022 shares. The New Jersey-based Edgestream Prtnrs LP has invested 0.13% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). State Bank Of America Corp De invested 0.06% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 64,616 were accumulated by Pnc Services Gp. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 34,182 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark reported 11 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 430 shares. Hartford Invest Management Comm has invested 0.19% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Grp One Trading LP owns 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 4,693 shares. 7,610 are owned by Daiwa. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Winch Advisory Svcs Lc stated it has 95 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 84,044 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Majedie Asset Limited has invested 0.11% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).