Maplelane Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX); Seven Post Investment Office LP Has Cut Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Holding by $4.15 Million as Stock Rose

Seven Post Investment Office Lp decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 43.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seven Post Investment Office Lp sold 34,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,391 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 78,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seven Post Investment Office Lp who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $130.55. About 1.31M shares traded or 163.41% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Global Market Survey: 77% of Businesses Expect to Fall Victim to Email Fraud in the Next 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 15C TO 17C, EST. 16C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (Call) (YNDX) by 2733.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 819,999 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.19 million, up from 30,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 14.37 million shares traded or 567.17% up from the average. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 4.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 08/05/2018 – Yandex Conference Call Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 16; 08/05/2018 – Fosun International/Yandex Story Published in Error (Correct); 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Yandex; 27/04/2018 – Sberbank and Yandex Complete Deal for Yandex.Market Joint Venture; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 91,421 shares to 68,579 shares, valued at $8.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (Put) (NYSE:GLW) by 120,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (NYSE:EXR).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. Another trade for 1,500 shares valued at $152,148 was sold by Knight David. Herren Richard Scott had sold 3,200 shares worth $374,400.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alyeska Invest Grp Inc Limited Partnership has invested 0.64% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Alexandria Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 5,120 shares. Art Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.08% or 10,608 shares. Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 7,641 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd invested 0.33% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Artisan Ptnrs Partnership holds 155,641 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Crosslink Capital invested 3.49% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 20,733 are owned by Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 6,302 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 8,141 shares. 59,802 were reported by Zacks Investment Mngmt. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). 7,233 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 10,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Seven Post Investment Office Lp, which manages about $3.75 billion and $141.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,230 shares to 317,158 shares, valued at $83.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

