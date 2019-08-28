Maplelane Capital Boosted Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (Put) (TSM) Stake by $41.60 Million; Share Value Declined; Brown Advisory Stake in Autozone (AZO) Trimmed by $2.24 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (TSM) by 173.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 1.64M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.17M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.35. About 3.88 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 24/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Silvaco to Exhibit at TSMC North America Symposium; 09/04/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 10/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Apr Rev NT$81.87B; 20/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS APPROVED NINE CANDIDATES FOR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 06/04/2018 – Chinese bitcoin miner eyes IPO, prefers to list outside mainland; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC SAYS APRIL SALES +44.0 PCT ON YEAR; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas

Brown Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 22.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc sold 2,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 7,468 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65 million, down from 9,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1064.79. About 255,400 shares traded or 1.71% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – QTR-END INVENTORY INCREASED 3.7% OVER SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corning Inc (Put) (NYSE:GLW) by 120,000 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $37.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Redfin Corp (Put) by 70,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 930,000 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 07, 2019

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 12.24 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 7,029 shares to 224,009 shares, valued at $263.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 242,858 shares in the quarter, for a total of 871,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Smith A O Corp (NYSE:AOS).