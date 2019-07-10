Maplelane Capital Boosted Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (Put) (TSM) Position by $41.60 Million as Stock Rose; Barr E S & Co Lowered Its Chevron (CVX) Position by $404,547 as Stock Rose

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 3,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,968 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, down from 14,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 3.79 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 05/03/2018 – Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Says Two Employees Arrested in Venezuela Amid Clampdown; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Rev $37.76B; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/05/2018 – Sunday Observer: Kishu Gomes vacates top job at Chevron; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:00 PM; 19/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/19/2018 02:20 PM

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (TSM) by 173.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 1.04 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.17M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 6.46 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 25/04/2018 – China’s upstart chip companies aim to topple Samsung, Intel and TSMC; 03/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC advanced packaging seen crucial for HPC chips; 26/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$856 MLN; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 20,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,000 shares, and cut its stake in Irobot Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:IRBT).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 14.04% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.78 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.87B for 15.19 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.04% EPS growth.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) by 3,235 shares to 74,685 shares, valued at $74.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 30,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).