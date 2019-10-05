Maplelane Capital Boosted Stake in Jd Com (Call) (JD) by $13.80 Million; As Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Weik Investment Services Has Lowered Its Position by $1.25 Million

Weik Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 9.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weik Investment Services Inc sold 9,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 88,419 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.85M, down from 97,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weik Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – New Releases of Savvius Omnipliance, Omnipeek, and Spotlight Now Shipping; 15/05/2018 – Sigfox Launches Sens’it Discovery; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 22/05/2018 – Epicor to Accelerate Cloud ERP Adoption and Bring the Intelligent Cloud to Manufacturers and Distributors via Microsoft Azure; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: WORKING ON UPDATES TO MAKE SKYPE MORE ACCESSIBLE; 17/05/2018 – Secrets to Landing a Job in Pharmaceutical or Medical Device Companies Are Revealed in New Guide; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 08/05/2018 – Bold call: Microsoft will buy Netflix, predicts media analyst with 40 years of experience

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (JD) by 27.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 460,000 shares as the company's stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 2.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.43 million, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 7.43M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.



Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $4.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 115,001 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $51.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 195,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atika Management Limited Liability holds 1.49% or 56,500 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Ltd Llc has invested 0.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Trustmark Bank & Trust Department has 41,781 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 4.91M shares. Lawson Kroeker Invest Mgmt Ne reported 111,871 shares. Burgundy Asset Management owns 3.21 million shares for 4.29% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Lc reported 1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Artisan Prns Partnership reported 1.04% stake. Parkwood Llc has invested 2.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Spinnaker Trust has invested 1.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crystal Rock Capital Management holds 2.73% or 27,555 shares in its portfolio. Bouchey Financial Gru Ltd invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 24,731 are held by Matarin Cap Mngmt Lc. Of Vermont has invested 2.5% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Us Comml Bank De stated it has 2.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).