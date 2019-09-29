Maplelane Capital Boosted Its Kemet (Put) (KEM) Position by $14.58 Million; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Trimmed Its Oracle (ORCL) Holding by $2.93 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 76.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 52,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 16,221 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $924,000, down from 68,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Takes Violations of Its Intellectual Property Rights Very Seriously; 12/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (Put) (KEM) by 105.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 810,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.63 million, up from 765,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $17.97. About 1.11 million shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $4.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc (Call) by 150,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 99,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,001 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (NYSE:WWE).

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KEMET to Mark 100-Year Anniversary with NYSE Closing Bell Ceremony – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Worries About A Slowdown For KEMET Seem Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KEMET Corporation 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kemet Corp.: Still Beating Estimates, Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Gru reported 0.01% stake. Brandywine Invest Mgmt Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 152,562 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 72,976 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Affinity Invest Advsr Lc accumulated 0.11% or 20,639 shares. Parkside Finance National Bank & Trust & has 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 87 shares. Ameriprise Inc invested in 0% or 465,715 shares. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 49,847 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 30,000 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 0.35% or 14,000 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 69,922 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Limited Co holds 52,725 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 9,832 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 6.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fil Ltd has invested 1.35% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stewart & Patten Com Limited Liability Company stated it has 33,740 shares. Maverick has 31,060 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Montecito Natl Bank has 0.15% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Smith Chas P Associate Pa Cpas stated it has 71,616 shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 853,393 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Ga Adv, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,980 shares. Wms Ptnrs Ltd Llc owns 14,840 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Primecap Co Ca accumulated 8.64M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Hallmark Cap Mgmt has invested 2.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management has 0.37% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 101,488 shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt reported 0.93% stake. Brandywine Glob Investment Management Ltd owns 3.72M shares. Qs Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 256,561 shares.