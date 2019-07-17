Maplelane Capital Boosted Its Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (Put) (TSM) by $41.60 Million; Fairpointe Capital Has Lowered Lkq (LKQ) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (TSM) by 173.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 1.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.17 million, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.77. About 6.48 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 26/03/2018 – TOKYO — Renesas Electronics will outsource all of its automotive microcontroller production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. as it seeks to cut costly outlays on chipmaking machinery and concentrate on the development of software and semiconductors; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades TSMC’s Rating to Aa3 From A1; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING on March 20 for “Source and drain process for FinFET”

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 16,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.94M, down from 3.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.99. About 2.13M shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $235 MLN TO $265 MLN; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (Put) (NYSE:KEM) by 235,000 shares to 765,000 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 106,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,000 shares, and cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (NYSE:EXR).

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $3.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) by 7,856 shares to 224,316 shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc by 637,004 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).