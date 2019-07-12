Maplelane Capital Boosted Its Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $17.00 Million as Valuation Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Sigma Investment Counselors Cut Position as Market Valuation Declined

Maplelane Capital Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 28.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc bought 63,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 290,001 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.28 million, up from 226,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $307.6. About 1.72M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Tech Trader: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 17/05/2018 – Adobe Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 billion; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $359. About 4.88M shares traded or 7.43% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Aviall Will Distribute Components to Support Maintenance, Repair of GE T700 Engine Models; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 23/03/2018 – BOEING – NEW ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS VALUED AT $678 MLN ACCORDING TO LIST PRICES; 16/05/2018 – ALAFCO AVAIATION LEASE AND FINANCE – WINS AUCTION OFFERED BY POLAND’S LOT CO TO LEASE 6 B737-8MAX AIRCRAFTS FOR $731.4 MLN AS PER PRICES ANNOUNCED BY BOEING; 28/03/2018 – BOEING HIT BY WANNACRY VIRUS, FEARS IT COULD CRIPPLE SOME VITAL AIRPLANE PRODUCTION EQUIPMENT- SEATTLE TIMES, CITING MEMO; 27/04/2018 – Airbus keeps plane pricing secrets just a little longer; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner makes maiden flight

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. The insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million. Lewnes Ann also sold $720,480 worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, January 30. 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. 139,834 shares valued at $34.32 million were sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU on Thursday, January 24. Rencher Bradley also sold $7.39M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (Put) (NYSE:EXR) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $25.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EA) by 355,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 280,000 shares, and cut its stake in Redfin Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comml Bank Of Hawaii, a Hawaii-based fund reported 3,524 shares. Alps Advsrs stated it has 1,861 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Us National Bank De reported 73,190 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Freestone Cap Ltd Llc accumulated 0.1% or 6,573 shares. Epoch Invest Prtnrs has invested 0.02% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jensen Inv Incorporated owns 53,369 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cadence Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Vestor Cap Limited Liability Com reported 19,382 shares stake. Pittenger & Anderson Inc accumulated 0.05% or 2,295 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 86 shares. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 6,200 shares. Gladius Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 3,874 shares. Tdam Usa reported 8,366 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 5.80M shares or 0.52% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Stockton reported 2,548 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc has 1,456 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fishman Jay A Mi has 49,900 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 2,410 shares. Provise Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Co owns 4,043 shares. Bath Savings Communication holds 1,826 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. 25,944 were accumulated by Capital Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.78% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 26.28 million shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt accumulated 6,159 shares. Oakmont Corporation owns 21.47% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 399,878 shares. Stifel Finance stated it has 486,556 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne reported 37,335 shares. Synovus holds 0.25% or 40,001 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,874 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 60,822 shares to 300,617 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 106,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 49.59 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

