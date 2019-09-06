Maple Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $812,292; Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Position in E Trade Financial Group (ETFC) Has Lowered by $1.55 Million

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Group Inc (ETFC) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 33,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 83,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in E Trade Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 1.60 million shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Net $247M; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 27/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $63; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for Feb 2018; 14/03/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – CUSTOMER MARGIN BALANCES REMAINED FLAT, ENDING FEB 2018 AT $9.4 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Profitability Continues to Be Strongly Positioned to Benefit From Higher Rates and Client Brokerage Assets; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP ETFC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 19,396 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 17,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $4.09 during the last trading session, reaching $364.39. About 1.90 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 31/05/2018 – BOEING HASN’T MISSED ANY JET DELIVERIES DUE TO SUPPLIER STRAIN; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Will Provide Spare Parts to U.S. Navy and Marine Corps Depots for F/A-18 Maintenance; 29/03/2018 – 7267.JP, GE, BA/@FAASafetyBrief: FAA issues new AD for certain Honda HA-420 airplanes. AD requires incorporating a temporary revision into the airplane flight manual and replacing faulty power brake valves upon condition; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 11/05/2018 – Iran says Airbus to announce its decision on selling planes to Tehran soon -Fars; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Air Arabia may do 100-jet deal with Airbus or Boeing- Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7,762 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) by 118,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETFC shares while 167 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 214.53 million shares or 2.72% less from 220.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Cipher Cap Lp has 8,156 shares. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 0.39% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 129,228 shares. Brinker Cap accumulated 0.01% or 5,859 shares. Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.13% invested in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has 255,587 shares. Tortoise Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Rmb Capital Management Ltd Co reported 70,870 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) for 144,556 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 354,757 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins owns 6,913 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Advent Intl Ma has invested 0.72% of its portfolio in E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC). Highland Mgmt Lp reported 90,000 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $233.25M for 10.75 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ally Inc reported 10,000 shares. Rhode Island-based Compton Cap Ri has invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Nuwave Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 11 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bainco Intll Investors accumulated 10,537 shares. Bar Harbor Tru Ser owns 545 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd Liability stated it has 2.7% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 22,904 are held by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Chatham Cap Gp Inc holds 3% or 30,600 shares. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corp accumulated 68,305 shares. Amarillo Fincl Bank accumulated 4,802 shares or 0.72% of the stock. California-based Hollencrest Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Foster Dykema Cabot & Inc Ma has 3.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

