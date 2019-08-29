Maple Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Abbott Labs (ABT) as Shares Rose; Greenwich Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL)

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 2.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 5,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 190,229 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, down from 195,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 791,867 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 128.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 114,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 203,846 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 89,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 176,395 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – DEAL AND ASSOCIATED APPLICATION OF NET PROCEEDS IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE IN NEAR-TERM CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business to Superior Plus; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gibraltar Inc stated it has 0.24% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Natl Asset Mgmt accumulated 54,398 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 16,444 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0.01% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 3,019 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 323,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Hilltop Holdings has invested 0.04% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). First Eagle Investment Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1.83M shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 42,999 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Ltd Liability. Hightower owns 119,914 shares. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd reported 321,213 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Arrow Investment Limited Liability Com reported 51,422 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.13 million activity.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,372 shares to 33,808 shares, valued at $8.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).