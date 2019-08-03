Maple Capital Management Trimmed Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding; Matrix Asset Advisors Raised Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased Abbott Labs (ABT) stake by 2.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 5,076 shares as Abbott Labs (ABT)’s stock rose 10.62%. The Maple Capital Management Inc holds 190,229 shares with $15.21M value, down from 195,305 last quarter. Abbott Labs now has $151.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 5.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc acquired 15,036 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock rose 1.00%. The Matrix Asset Advisors Inc holds 296,876 shares with $19.30M value, up from 281,840 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $82.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 6.75 million shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: No Patients in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Demonstrated Treatment-Emergent Resistance Through 48 Weeks; 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Women in Biktarvy Treatment Arm Maintained High Rates of Virologic Suppression; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Expanded Indication for Truvada® (Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate); 05/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – THROUGH 48 WEEKS, BIKTARVY FOUND NON-INFERIOR TO ABACAVIR-CONTAINING REGIMEN IN VIROLOGICALLY SUPPRESSED ADULTS LIVING WITH HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandler Cap Mgmt invested in 54,276 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited Co holds 0.08% or 5,090 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge reported 10,940 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.03% or 3,115 shares in its portfolio. Novare Cap Limited Liability Corporation has 1.3% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 103,661 shares. Linscomb And Williams holds 88,536 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. 4,135 are held by Fort Point Partners Limited Liability Co. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 28,942 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability holds 0.96% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 1.24 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.22M shares. 52,030 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insur Co. Ramsay Stattman Vela And Price owns 129,254 shares or 3.77% of their US portfolio. Rnc Management Ltd Co invested in 13,056 shares. Horan Capital Advsr Lc holds 28,973 shares. Motco has 0.01% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 1,290 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Abbott Laboratories Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Season Starts With Beat From Citigroup; Other Banks, Netflix Report Later In Week – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Healthcare Stocks That Are Feeling Sick – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: TSLA, GLD, ABT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Labs had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ABT in report on Thursday, June 13 with “Outperform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, March 14. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $86 target. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, July 18. The stock of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gilead (GILD) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead (GILD) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Sales Guidance Raised – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: GE, GILD, SPOT, EA – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, GILD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 26 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. As per Tuesday, February 12, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 10. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, February 12. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Wednesday, July 31. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of GILD in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets.