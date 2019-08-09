Maple Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Occidental Pete (OXY) as Share Price Declined; Burlington Stores (BURL) Holder Eastern Bank Upped Stake by $3.03 Million

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 30.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 19,443 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 83,575 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 64,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $177.06. About 848,199 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Adj EPS $2.17; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Same-Store Sales Up 2%-3%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 SHIFTED COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE OF 2.6% TO 3.4%; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 18,857 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 27,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.46% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 23.53 million shares traded or 125.66% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL HAS NO BIG PLANS FOR NON-CORE ASSETS SALES: CFO; 30/05/2018 – Occidental Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION POSTED TO WEBSITE; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS CORP – MOST RECENTLY, STAVROS SERVED AS CFO OF OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares to 76,472 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,372 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,658 were accumulated by Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Co. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Counselors stated it has 6,659 shares. The Missouri-based Umb Financial Bank N A Mo has invested 0.53% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Sun Life Financial holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 23,380 shares. Oppenheimer reported 0.15% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Mechanics Fincl Bank Department holds 4,046 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio accumulated 518,585 shares or 0.18% of the stock. West Oak Cap Lc reported 9,900 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). 174,378 are owned by Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Numerixs Techs Inc holds 0.23% or 25,616 shares. Brandywine Global Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 686,470 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Invesco Ltd reported 0.28% stake.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Carl Icahn Rips Anadarko Buyout, Talks Cloudera And Trade War – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Berkshire Hathaway’s 2nd-Quarter Earnings Show Steady Growth and a Larger Stockpile of Cash – The Motley Fool” published on August 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Munger and Icahn Make Oil Investing ‘Easy’ – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Market’s Roller Coaster Ride Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $5.37 million activity. BURGHER CEDRIC W. also bought $203,401 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Thursday, June 13. 9,100 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $437,790 were bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. $482,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $242,650 was made by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. Shares for $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR had bought 5,000 shares worth $243,850.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $3.37 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Management Commerce Limited Partnership holds 0.23% or 196,570 shares. Services Automobile Association accumulated 109,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Zeke Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 0.1% or 2.13 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has invested 0.04% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Korea accumulated 64,300 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Seatown Pte has 71,000 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset has invested 0.09% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Glenmede Trust Co Na invested in 0% or 906 shares. 91,890 are held by Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.47% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Oak Ridge Invests accumulated 137,222 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt LP has 450,984 shares for 2.07% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Raymond James Na holds 0.02% or 2,203 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Updates Fiscal 2019 Outlook – GlobeNewswire” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Burlington Stores trickles lower after earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Burlington A Good Fit For Investors, Cowen Says After Q3 Print – Benzinga” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Burlington Stores, Inc. Names Jessica Rodriguez to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Burlington Stores, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call and Webcast – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 16, 2019.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 7,432 shares to 34,802 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 51,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,828 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).