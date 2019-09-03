Maple Capital Management Stake in Boeing Co (BA) Upped by $812,292 as Stock Price Declined; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Advisory Alpha Has Lifted Stake

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 2,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 19,396 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40 million, up from 17,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $9.64 during the last trading session, reaching $354.45. About 4.00 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair to Order Further 25 Boeing 737 MAX 200 Aircrafts; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: No Change to 2018 Guidance or Capital Deployment Strategy; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 20/05/2018 – Bangkok Air Talking to Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier for 20 Planes; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – AGREED WITH AIRBUS TO TERMINATE ORDER FOR 22 A350S, WHICH WAS ORIGINALLY PLACED BY US AIRWAYS; 08/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS WILL ‘CONSULT WITH THE U.S. GOVERNMENT ON NEXT STEPS’ AFTER TRUMP ANNOUNCES IRAN NUCLEAR WITHDRAWAL; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 07/03/2018 – BOEING SHOWCASED ENTIRE AIRCRAFT FAMILY TO VISTARA: KESKAR; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China

Advisory Alpha Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc bought 794 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 6,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $867.03 million, up from 6,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $136.04. About 15.88 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 07/03/2018 – Nintendo saw its share of the games console market rise, while Microsoft’s share declined; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 05/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Modifies Open-Source Code, Blows Hole In Windows Defender (theregister.co.uk); 23/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS WILL HIRE ABOUT 100 NEW ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE EXPERTS IN FRANCE IN 2018; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS ALL SYSTEMS NOW BACK TO NORMAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 25,344 shares to 3,875 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,977 shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.