Maple Capital Management Raised Its Position in Texas Instrs (TXN) as Shares Rose; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Raised Lkq (LKQ) Stake by $303,072; Stock Value Declined

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 3,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 76,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11M, up from 73,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 14.96% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Texas Instruments’ $1.3B Senior Notes Offering ‘A+’; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 10,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 499,830 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.19M, up from 489,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 1.28 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory stated it has 100,180 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Albert D Mason reported 39,835 shares. Moreover, Gsa Prtnrs Llp has 0.04% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 12,202 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 59,737 shares. Point72 Asset LP invested in 0.03% or 253,743 shares. 772,004 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru holds 9,000 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. New South Mgmt owns 3.06M shares for 2.51% of their portfolio. Harber Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 1.83% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 227,000 shares. Parkside State Bank Tru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 2,581 shares. Asset Management One stated it has 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Etrade Cap Management Lc has 42,479 shares. Legacy Private Trust invested in 47,150 shares. Echo Street Mngmt reported 1.83M shares stake.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85B and $4.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 7,286 shares to 35,767 shares, valued at $9.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 2,079 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,814 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 5,914 shares in its portfolio. Delaware-based Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.47% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 4,230 are owned by Alpine Woods Cap Limited Com. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has 0.11% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 119,589 shares. Nicholas Investment Prtn Ltd Partnership has 15,250 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.1% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Atlanta Capital Mngmt Comm L L C owns 242,219 shares. Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.22% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Bluecrest Capital Limited holds 0.14% or 34,056 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Management reported 131,338 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 897,026 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Cidel Asset has 0.03% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 4,997 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc owns 3,343 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Reliance Tru Of Delaware holds 13,823 shares. Paragon Capital Management Ltd, Kansas-based fund reported 47 shares.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 8,498 shares to 91,307 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 70,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306,550 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).