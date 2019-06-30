Maple Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased by $448,344 as Market Valuation Rose; General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Rothschild Investment Boosted Its Position by $1.09 Million as Stock Value Declined

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 3,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, down from 197,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $133.96. About 30.04 million shares traded or 27.14% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BELIEVES BERKSHIRE WILL COME OUT OKAY IN ITS $10.2 BLN RETROACTIVE REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH AIG AIG.N; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer sells entire stake in Twitter

Rothschild Investment Corp increased its stake in General Dynamics (GD) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Investment Corp bought 6,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,996 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, up from 44,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp who had been investing in General Dynamics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $181.82. About 2.45M shares traded or 92.78% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 18/03/2018 – CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA; 23/03/2018 – Gulfstream Aerospace Extends Successful Student Program To Dallas-Fort Worth; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NexOptic Selected to Demonstrate Technology to General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Operating Margin 13.4%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares to 76,472 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,146 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

