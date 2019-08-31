Maple Capital Management Lowered Its Position in Occidental Pete (OXY) by $587,070 as Shares Declined; As Valero Energy New (VLO) Shares Declined, Shareholder Euclidean Technologies Management Has Boosted Holding

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (OXY) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 8,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 18,857 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, down from 27,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 6.72M shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 16/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $86 FROM $77; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 09/04/2018 – Occidental Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION 645–665 MBOED; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) by 24.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 4,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The hedge fund held 24,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $75.28. About 2.37 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 08/05/2018 – Marathon’s, Valero’s Texas City, Texas refineries lose power; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SAYS BEGINS PLANNED TEXAS CITY REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL WHILE REPAIRING ALKY UNIT; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Texas City refinery hit by blast, fire; 23/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282631 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REFINERY THROUGHPUT CAPACITY UTILIZATION WAS 94 PERCENT; 21/03/2018 – VALERO MERAUX LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROCRACKER; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $26,439 MLN VS $21,772 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Darling Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Protein Conversion And Used Cooking Oil Collection Business; 14/05/2018 – Valero Acquires Pure Biofuels Del Peru

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78M and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 6,000 shares to 16,735 shares, valued at $942,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,933 shares, and cut its stake in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC).

More notable recent Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Gained 59% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Valero Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:VLO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gasoline And Valero Head Into The Offseason – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Valero Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:VLO) 10% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.1% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Grimes And Com holds 0.02% or 2,672 shares in its portfolio. Mengis Capital Management Inc has 33,106 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 3,593 shares. Euclidean Tech Limited Liability accumulated 1.95% or 24,792 shares. Opus Group Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% or 3,795 shares in its portfolio. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Co reported 2,760 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 14,580 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Ltd Co invested in 0.19% or 3,715 shares. Kepos LP owns 12,256 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Tower Lc (Trc) stated it has 10,745 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset invested in 150,836 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.17% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Cincinnati Fin Corp reported 452,540 shares. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 11 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.82 million activity. $224,800 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by KLESSE WILLIAM R. 10,000 shares were bought by Backus Marcia E., worth $480,900. Shares for $242,650 were bought by Vangolen Glenn M. on Tuesday, June 11. The insider Dillon Kenneth bought 5,000 shares worth $222,850. 15,000 Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) shares with value of $753,258 were bought by Shearer Bob. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was bought by Batchelder Eugene L..

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “New CEO, COO, chairman, board members named for Anadarko MLP after Oxy deal closes – Houston Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Oxy reaches $1.5B JV deal with Colombian oil co. – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 8,599 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd reported 29,738 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie holds 0.07% or 53,998 shares in its portfolio. Naples Global Limited Liability Com holds 17,071 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. First Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 1.06M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields And Com Limited Liability owns 3,455 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.12% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.04% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 1,242 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 820,938 shares. High Pointe Ltd holds 20,520 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 3,916 shares. Optimum Inv Advisors invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd has 16,724 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Garde has invested 0.04% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Salem Inv Counselors has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).