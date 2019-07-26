Maple Capital Management Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $448,344; Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec Has Trimmed Stake in Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) by $25.19 Million as Stock Price Declined

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) by 89.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec sold 307,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, down from 341,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec who had been investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $85.66. About 1.46 million shares traded. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has declined 20.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SWKS News: 02/04/2018 – IPhone supplier Skyworks Solutions generated returns of 30 percent per year in the last decade versus Apple’s 25 percent annualized performance; 03/05/2018 – Apple supplier Skyworks’ revenue rises 7.2 pct

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 3,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 193,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.87 million, down from 197,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $140.19. About 18.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Solutions; 28/03/2018 – MICROSOFT WINS COURT CASE AGAINST DANISH TAX AUTHORITY; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Markets bounce back in spite of Italy political turmoil; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 04/04/2018 – BoomerBeat Views: Breaking: Microsoft Acquiring #Spotify In $41.8 Billion Cash, Equity Deal –

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares to 76,472 shares, valued at $8.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 10,055 shares. Filament Lc reported 1.6% stake. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 1.54% or 2.45 million shares. Moreover, Boston Family Office Ltd Co has 1.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt reported 4.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1,042 were reported by Covenant Multifamily Offices Limited Liability Company. Viking Glob Invsts Lp has 9.77M shares for 6.61% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset Management owns 5,943 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd owns 8,578 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 2.62% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hightower Advisors reported 2.58 million shares. Lyons Wealth Mngmt Limited Company has 2.03% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Foundation has invested 8.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 40,087 are owned by Legacy Cap Prns. Joel Isaacson Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 51,101 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, which manages about $39.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 45,600 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $137.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mgm Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 228,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 357,102 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $403,850 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider GAMMEL PETER L sold $160,688.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SWKS shares while 188 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 135.08 million shares or 3.76% less from 140.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Colorado-based Cetera Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Pnc Financial Services Gru Incorporated holds 0.01% or 140,292 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 9,330 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd Com reported 96,326 shares. Utah Retirement Sys owns 32,754 shares. Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth has 0.18% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Lodestar Counsel Limited Com Il accumulated 0.05% or 5,900 shares. Carlson Limited Partnership stated it has 0.26% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Westpac Bk has 0% invested in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) for 27,812 shares. Blair William And Company Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Limited holds 0.14% or 290 shares. 4,206 are held by Cleararc Incorporated. Smith Graham & Investment Advisors Lp has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS). Korea Investment holds 0.02% or 47,114 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).