Maple Capital Management Lowered Its Mastercard (MA) Position as Shares Rose; As Nmi Hldgs (NMIH) Market Valuation Rose, Boston Partners Has Boosted Position

Boston Partners increased its stake in Nmi Hldgs Inc (NMIH) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 23,808 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 813,142 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.04M, up from 789,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Nmi Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.95. About 37,859 shares traded. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 67.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 30/04/2018 – New Collaboration between NMI and Paysafe Provides Partners and Merchants with Significant International Reach and Capabilities; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 03/05/2018 – NMI® at 56.8%; April Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Preformed Line Products, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida, NMI, TravelCente; 20/04/2018 – DJ NMI Holdings Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NMIH); 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 03/04/2018 – National Ml Named to Fortune’s List of Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance; 09/04/2018 – National MI to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 1,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,113 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.04M, down from 69,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $276.45. About 310,161 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 15/03/2018 – Help from MasterCard and IBM on EU data rules; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD; 07/05/2018 – CPI Card Group Discusses Prepaid Innovation, Payments Security & Fraud at Card Forum 2018; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Invest, a Illinois-based fund reported 53,067 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 23,199 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 544,625 shares or 0% of the stock. 8,755 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Co. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 25,678 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 0.11% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Bankshares Of America De invested in 40,866 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 844,231 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp has 5.23M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 83,858 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 24,800 shares. 36,931 were reported by State Teachers Retirement Sys. Everence Mngmt has 0.04% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt Inc holds 27,700 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 185,111 shares.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 758,572 shares to 4.60M shares, valued at $284.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 12.66 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28.58M shares, and cut its stake in Byline Bancorp Inc.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.85 billion for 37.97 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25M and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,146 shares to 85,640 shares, valued at $16.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).