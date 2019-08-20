Maple Capital Management Lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Essex Financial Services Has Raised Idexx Labs (IDXX) Position by $306,402 as Shares Rose

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (IDXX) by 91.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 1,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 2,874 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $281.41. About 280,419 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Maple Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc sold 7,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 6,703 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 13,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $820.14. About 187,037 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Increases in Low-Single Digits; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: PERSHING’S ACKMAN DISCUSSING CHIPOTLE LONG POSITION; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO Says No to Breakfast, Yes to Longer Hours; 16/04/2018 – Chipotle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Brooklyn rats are getting huge by feasting on Chipotle: neighbors; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q Net $59.4M; 23/04/2018 – Chipotle Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 13,600 shares to 47,638 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,007 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 66.14 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 7,349 shares. Manchester Capital Management Lc has 0% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Birinyi Assocs invested in 500 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 70 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% or 750 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 8,840 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 458 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Management Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 370 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.09% or 813 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 2,088 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Interest Gru Incorporated holds 0.03% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 9,820 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc stated it has 4,521 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jane Street Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 117,980 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And holds 43 shares. Moreover, Maverick Cap Limited has 0.63% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 67,110 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold IDXX shares while 165 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 72.09 million shares or 2.41% less from 73.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 16,733 shares. Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 0.11% or 85,263 shares. Invesco Ltd has 0.09% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1.15 million shares. 79,019 are held by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Portland Advsr Limited accumulated 2,944 shares. Tekla Cap Ltd Com holds 0.58% or 63,654 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 4,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 500 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 137 are owned by Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Shine Advisory Services Incorporated has 0.01% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 137 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 12,028 shares or 0.04% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 21,520 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd accumulated 1.05% or 4,000 shares.

