Maple Capital Management Lifted Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $338,884; As Edison Intl Com (EIX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Pinebridge Investments LP Has Trimmed Stake

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Edison Intl Com (EIX) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 137,421 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 144,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Edison Intl Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $70.48. About 1.61 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 17/05/2018 – Con Edison at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 14/03/2018 – CenterPoint Energy earns three Edison Electric Institute awards for restoration efforts following Sealy Microburst, Hurricanes Harvey and lrma; 24/05/2018 – Con Edison’s $1.5B Investment and Technology Get Delivery Systems Ready for Summer; 12/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 04/12/2018 08:20 AM; 16/05/2018 – Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues initiation on UmweltBank (UBK); 18/04/2018 – Orgenesis at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Edison Today; 28/05/2018 – Pacific Edge Conference Scheduled By Edison for Jun. 4-6; 08/03/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL CEO PEDRO PIZARRO SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 12/04/2018 – “4DX with ScreenX” Wins Big and Takes Home Silver at the Edison Awards in NYC; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 1,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 32,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $265.24. About 1.57 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 27.38% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.84 per share. EIX’s profit will be $348.62M for 16.47 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.84% EPS growth.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N Cl A by 5,571 shares to 11,763 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Garden & Pet Co Cl A Non (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 47,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Continental Resources Inc Com (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 263.31 million shares or 2.02% less from 268.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Prtnrs reported 31,402 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. South Dakota Council accumulated 25,300 shares. Putnam Investments Limited Company accumulated 0.29% or 2.01M shares. Cwm Ltd invested in 0% or 1,869 shares. Profund Advsrs Lc invested in 0.07% or 25,184 shares. Citadel Ltd Company holds 802,135 shares. Capital Interest Sarl holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 34,240 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking holds 0.07% or 322,845 shares in its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,269 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication owns 3,008 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Loews Corporation has 0% invested in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) for 4,090 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 448,968 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% or 13,249 shares. Vident Advisory Lc stated it has 26,886 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Co owns 15,279 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3. The insider BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants accumulated 21,915 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Nordea Inv Management Ab owns 1.41 million shares. Compton Cap Mgmt Ri invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated reported 0.73% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 1.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eagle Cap Management Limited Com, Alabama-based fund reported 16,066 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 2.15 million shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 7.34 million shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Rampart Invest Mgmt Co owns 0.76% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,003 shares. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.9% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Perkins Coie holds 1.74% or 15,164 shares. Kistler holds 0.24% or 2,322 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 1% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 139,600 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 1.08 million shares.

